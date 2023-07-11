OVP plants 5K guyabano seedlings in Cebu

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) has so far planted at least 5,000 guyabano seedlings after conducting its third tree-planting activities in different areas in Toledo City in Cebu this month. The OVP-Cebu Satellite Office planted 3,200 guyabano seedlings in Barangay Canlumampao and 1,800 in Sitio Bunga, P7, both barangays are located in Toledo City during its tree-planting activity held last July 8. In conducting the third activity of this kind, the OVP Cebu spearheaded climate stakeholders such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region 7, Toledo City Philippine National Police, Philippine Navy, FVRC Volunteers and the Tinabangay Patrol, Inc. Volunteers. The tree-planting activity is part of the OVP's PagbaBAGo: A Million Learners and Trees campaign which aims to protect and nurture the environment by planting 1 million trees across the country until 2028. Also among the campaign's aims is to distribute 1 million backpacks containing basic education materials and dental kits to Filipino youths nationwide.

Source: Philippines News agency