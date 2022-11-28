OVP distributes add’l aid to BARMM, other Paeng-hit areas

MANILA: The Office of the Vice President (OVP) has distributed additional aid to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and other areas affected by the severe tropical storm Paeng in the country.

In a statement Friday night, the local government of BARMM said the OVP Disaster Operations Center’s (DOC) move was a huge help for the community to recover.

“The Office of the Vice President has already delivered initial supplies and aid assistance, and they also wanted to know the Bangsamoro’s early recovery plan upang masundan at mag-match ang kanilang mga (to back up and match their) programs in connection to our early recovery plan,” BARMM Ministry of the Interior and Local Government Head Naguib Sinarimbo said.

About 50 sacks of rice were provided to the area, benefiting about 250 families.

Besides BARMM, the OVP also distributed aid to five towns in Davao Occidental and Davao del Sur this week, including Sta. Maria, Malita, Malalag, Sulop, and Kiblawan.

“The OVP-DOC was also able to provide additional assistance to 500 families in Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte. The relief aid included 1,546 pieces of assorted canned goods, three tons of used clothes, 200 pieces turbans, 200 pieces sleeping mats, 300 pieces ready-to-wear clothes, and 35 boxes of 500 ml. mineral waters,” the OVP said.

Earlier this month, the OVP-DOC delivered more than 600 sacks of rice in Cagayan, Cavite, Laguna, areas in BARMM, Southern Leyte, Zamboanga City, and Antique.

The aid distribution under the OVP is just one of the major programs initiated to ensure basic services delivery, through the help of OVP satellite offices across the country.

Other than disaster relief initiatives, the OVP also provides medical and burial assistance, libreng sakay (free rides), PagbaBAGo campaign for learners, and Kalusugan food trucks for children against malnutrition.

It recently launched its official partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment for job provisions through the TUPAD program, and free legal referral assistance with the Public Attorney’s Office.

Additionally, Vice President Sara Duterte has vowed to launch livelihood programs for women and members of the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex Asexual, plus) community next year.

Source: Philippines News Agency