Overseas voter registration in PH suspended till June 30

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday has extended the suspension of overseas voter registration in the country until the end of June.

In a statement, Commissioner Rowena Guanzon, commissioner-in-charge of the Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV), said the decision to extend the suspension for another two months was due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), which was extended until May 15.

“In view of the extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), the suspension of overseas registration in the local field registration centers and in the OFOV extended from April 30, 2020 to June 30, 2020,” she said.

Guanzon added that the hearing for the first Resident Election Registration Board (RERB) for applications for registration as overseas voters has been moved.

“The RERB hearing set on July 20, 2020 shall cover applications for the first and second quarters (December 16, 2019-June 30, 2020). The said postponement and extension, however, are still subject to earlier termination or extension as conditions so warrant,” she said.

Last April 25, the Comelec has extended, for the third time the suspension of local voter registration nationwide until June 30.

Comelec executive director Bartolome Sinocruz Jr. said the extension was approved in connection with the government’s decision extending the ECQ until mid-May.

As early as March 9, all Comelec offices in all cities and municipalities nationwide were directed to suspend voter registration until March 31.

On March 27, the Comelec resolved to reschedule the lifting of the suspension from March 31 to April 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency