Overseas Filipinos with Covid-19 now 9,984

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday reported one more Filipino abroad contracting the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total tally to 9,984.

In its latest case bulletin, the DFA said there are no new fatalities and there are 26 new recoveries mostly from the Asia and the Pacific and Middle East regions.

This figure brings the total number of recoveries to 5,953 while the death toll remains at 733.

Meanwhile, about 3,298 Filipinos abroad are still undergoing treatment.

“With 9,505 overseas Filipinos repatriated this week, the DFA reports a total of 144,795 Filipinos repatriated since the COVID-19 outbreak since February 2020. The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency