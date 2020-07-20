Overseas Filipinos with Covid-19 now 9,136

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Monday that 135 more Filipinos abroad got infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total tally to 9,136.

In its latest case bulletin, the DFA said the new cases were mostly from the Middle East.

It also reported 39 new recoveries and 10 new fatalities

These bring the total number of recoveries to 5,360 and the tally of deaths to 644.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,132 Filipinos abroad are still undergoing treatment.

“Figures today also show that two more countries in the African region were added to the list, bringing the total number of countries/ regions with COVID-19 cases among Filipinos to 67. No new updates were received from the American region today,” the DFA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency