Overseas Filipinos with Covid-19 now 8,869

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Monday that 15 more Filipinos abroad got infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total tally to 8,869.

In its latest case bulletin, DFA also reported two new recoveries from Asia and the Pacific and Europe and seven new fatalities from Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East.

These bring the total number of recoveries to 5,276 and the total number of deaths to 618.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,975 Filipinos abroad are still undergoing treatment.

“The Middle East remains to be the region with the most number of our overseas Filipinos affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other end of the spectrum, Asia and the Pacific has the least numbers in all categories compared to other geographic regions, except for total number of recoveries where the Americas ranks lowest with only 410 reported recoveries,” the DFA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency