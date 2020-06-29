Overseas Filipinos with Covid-19 now 8,467

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Monday that 34 more Filipinos abroad got infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing its total number to 8,467.

In its case bulletin, the DFA said the additional cases are from Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

The DFA also reported 10 new recovered cases which brings the total number of recoveries to 5,091.

Only nine new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number to 547.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,829 Filipinos abroad are still undergoing treatment.

“To date, Middle East remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, recoveries, under treatment, and fatalities among our nationals. While Asia and the Pacific has the least numbers in all categories compared to other geographic regions,” the DFA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency