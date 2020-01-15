Over P788-M illegal drugs seized in Caraga in 2019

The Police Regional Office in Caraga Region (PRO-13) said over PHP788.7 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by police authorities in 585 drug operations conducted in 2019.

A total of 597 illegal drug personalities were also arrested during the operations last year.

The report was presented by PRO-13 Director, Brig. Gen. Joselito Esquivel, Jr. during the first command conference held here on Monday (January 13).

The conference was joined by the key regional, provincial, municipal, and city officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Caraga Region.

A total of 607 operations against illegal logging were also conducted by the PNP in the area in 2019 that resulted in the confiscation of 480,808 board feet of illegal forest products worth over PHP21.5 million.

A total of 505 persons were also arrested during police operations on illegal logging last year, Esquivel said.

A total of P276,745 cash was also confiscated by the PNP during the 339 operations against various forms of illegal gambling last year, to include video karera, an illegal numbers' game, and the arrest of 756 persons.

Meanwhile, Esquivel also reported the confiscation of PHP5 million worth of fish and illegal fishing paraphernalia during the conduct of 496 police operations in the region. A total of 716 individuals involved in illegal fishing were arrested last year.

Esquivel said the crime rate in Caraga Region significantly decreased to 27.12 percent last year and the increase of logistical assets of the PNP in the area.

These assets include high-end police patrol vehicles, desktop computers, and closed-circuit televisions.

He also took note of the increased number of firearms last year that was part of the capability enhancement program of the PNP in the entire country.

Esquivel also urged the police personnel in the region to exert all efforts in the fight against criminality and anti-insurgency campaigns.

He also expressed optimism for more equipped police personnel in Caraga Region this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency