Over P400-M shabu seized from 2 Chinese in Pampanga buy-bust

Over PHP400 million worth of illegal drugs were seized from two Chinese drug suspects in a buy-bust operation along North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Mexico town, this province on Wednesday afternoon.

Brig. Gen. Cesar R. Pasiwen, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3), said joint operatives of the Special Operation Unit-National Capitol Region (SOU-NCR) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group, together with the Pampanga Police Provincial Office and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, conducted the anti-illegal operations at Lakeshore which resulted in the arrest of Wenjie Chen, alias Harry, 47, a resident of Barangay San Antonio, Gerona, Tarlac, and Sy Yan Qing, 42, of Barangay Sto. Domingo, Angeles City.

Seized from the duo were five vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing suspected shabu with an estimated weight of five kilograms worth PHP34 million, another 55 plastic bags containing an estimated 55 kilograms of suspected shabu worth PHP374 million, five pieces of genuine PHP1,000 bills marked money, one unit of cellular phone, and assorted identification cards and documents.

Pasiwen said further investigation revealed that the two Chinese suspects are listed under “COPLAN APOCALYPTO” and are notorious for peddling volumes of illegal drugs in Metro Manila and Regions 3, and 4A (Calabarzon).

“The series of accomplishments highlight the government’s stiff anti-illegal drug campaign and all police units are working closely together to eliminate drugs in the country and we are continuously strengthening our intelligence operations focusing on the source of illegal drugs to arrest and put them behind bars,” he said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency