﻿Over P145-M initial cost of damage to infra by ‘Agaton’

Over PHP145 million was reported damaged caused by Tropical Depression Agaton to infrastructure in Region 13, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Wednesday.

Based on the DPWH data, some PHP145.390 million — roads (PHP118.390 million) and bridges (PHP27 million) — was just partial.

The DPWH also reported that eight of the 37 road sections affected by “Agaton” have been so far reopened to traffic.

DPWH Secretary Roger Mercado said engineers, maintenance crew and equipment of the department are on the ground to monitor road conditions and carry out clearing and restoration activities.

He said efforts are in full swing with men and machinery deployed at various points to clear roadblocks, specifically in the Visayas.

On the other hand, the DPWH said as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, some 29 road sections are still closed to traffic due to flooding, soil slope collapse, soil erosion, landslide, and rockslide.

Of the affected roads, 13 are in Region 6; two in Region 7; and 14 in Region 8.

Mercado also reported there are 29 road sections with limited access due to soil slope collapse, flooding, landslide, road slip, soil erosion, fallen trees/debris.

Some roads were also damaged due to sinking/damaged paved road, scouring of shoulder, settled foundation, and damaged bridge approach.

The roads are located in the following regions: one each in Regions IV-A, 10, 11; two each in Region 12; seven in Region 6; and 17 in Region 8.

Source: Philippines News Agency