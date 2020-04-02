Over P132-M drugs seized in Cordillera

Police in the region seized and destroyed a total of PHP132 million worth of illegal drugs in March, a report said.

Police Regional Office Cordillera director, Brig. Gen. R’Win Pagkalinawan in a consolidated report said the exact amount of the confiscated drugs from March 1 to 31 amount to PHP132,962,787.

The amount corresponds to the dangerous drugs market value of the 137.05 grams of shabu; 366,273 marijuana plants; 12,160 marijuana seedlings; 9,050 grams of marijuana seeds; 398,358 grams of marijuana dried leaves, and 85,000 marijuana stalks.

Pagkalinawan also said that the different operations which led to the confiscation of contraband also led to the arrest of 31 persons and the filing of 17 cases in court.

He said despite the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine taking up most of the personnel and time of the police, they continue to pursue their mandate to rid the communities of criminal elements.

Last March 27, he said personnel of Tabuk City in Kalinga arrested Don Doctor Cacanindin, 32, of Casigayan, Tabuk City, Kalinga in a buy-bust on Dagitan St., Casigayan Centro, Tabuk City, Kalinga. Confiscated were two sachets of suspected shabu, the buy-bust money, and a cellphone.

Also arrested was Christopher Tumaneng Buston, 32, carpenter, of Balong, Tabuk City, Kalinga. He was arrested in Pantar, Laya West, Tabuk City on March 26.

Seized from him were the buy-bust money and a sachet of suspected shabu.

Pagkalinawan lauded the police for not putting down their guards and pursuing their regular peace and order function amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency