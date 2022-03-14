﻿Over P1-M ‘shabu’ seized in Bacolod City

Drug enforcement teams of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) have seized PHP1.026 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested two suspects in separate operations here in the past two nights, police reports showed.

On Friday, operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) apprehended a resident of Barangay Tangub during a buy-bust in Purok Matahum around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Joebert “Kulot” Carian, 41, who sold PHP1,000 worth of the prohibited substance to an undercover policeman.

Tagged as a high-value individual, Carian yielded 11 plastic sachets and one knot-tied plastic bag of shabu, weighing 81 grams, valued at a standard drug price of PHP550,800.

The operatives also found a digital weighing scale, which could have been used in the repacking of the prohibited substance.

The suspect is now detained at Police Station 8.

On Wednesday, operatives arrested Jordan Natalio, 23, during a buy-bust in Purok Kahirup, Barangay Singcang-Airport.

Around 10:43 p.m. the suspect, a resident of Purok Lampirong, Barangay 2, transacted with a poseur buyer, who bought from him a sachet of shabu worth PHP1,000.

Also found in his possession was a knot-tied plastic sachet containing the same prohibited substance weighing about 70 grams, with an estimated value of PHP476,000.

The operation was conducted by the drug enforcement team of Police Station 8, where the suspect is now detained, together with the personnel of Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit Western Visayas.

Source: Philippines News Agency