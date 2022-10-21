Over P1-M shabu seized from high-value target in CamSur

Anti-illegal drugs operatives in Camarines Sur province have seized suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP1.02 million from a high-value target during a buy-bust operation on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) spokesperson, said suspect Gregorio Richelieu Ayen, 51, was nabbed in Zone 3, Barangay La Purisima in Pili, Camarines Sur.

“During the buy-bust, confiscated from the suspect were 150 grams of suspected “shabu” with an estimated street value of PHP1.02 million. The drug items were sealed in 10 transparent plastic sachets,” Calubaquib said in an interview on Thursday.

Also confiscated from his possession and control was one .38- caliber revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition and one weighing scale.

After they were marked and documented, the pieces of evidence were turned over to the Pili municipal police station for proper disposition.

The suspect will be charged for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

Calubaquib said PRO-5 continues to gain ground on its broader and more strategic implementation of operations against illegal drugs.

PRO-5 director, Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas, commended the efforts of the operating team which he said confirmed anew its dedication and proves that the Philippine National Police is manned by capable individuals ready to do their job to maintain peace and security with the end goal of creating a progressive community.

“This accomplishment is inspired by the principles of “Kaayusan and Kapayapaan” into which we constantly adhere in our police operations. Indeed, we are earning the fruits of our efforts and perseverance,” he said in a statement. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency