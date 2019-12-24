Over 9K passengers stranded in Bicol due to ‘Ursula’

More than 9,000 passengers, over a thousand trucks, buses, and cars are stranded at the major ports in Bicol due to Tropical Storm Ursula, a report from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Tuesday.

This, as the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) imposed the no sailing policy after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the six Bicol provinces.

In an interview, Lt. Junior Grade Excelsior Abenoja, PCG-Bicol operation officer, said as of 6 a.m., 9,465 passengers were at the port - 8,637 in Sorsogon; 733 in Albay; 39 in Masbate; and 56 in Camarines Sur.

Also stranded were a total of 1,112 trucks, buses, and cars.

PCG also suspended the sailing of 15 vessels and six small sea craft

Source: Philippines News agency