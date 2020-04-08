Over 95K Antiqueño families to benefit from SAP

A total of 95,449 Antiqueño families stand to benefit from the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) being implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

DSWD Western Visayas chief for Disaster Response Management Division Luna Moscoso said on Monday each qualified family will receive PHP6,000.

“The Department of Finance (DOF) was the one that identified the poorest of the poor families who would receive the SAP,” she said during a press conference of the Antique Inter-Agency Task Force for Coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19).

She said aside from the poorest of the poor families, the vulnerable sectors like senior citizens and those who belong to the informal sector whose source of living had been affected due to the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will also be able to receive the assistance.

Meanwhile, during the program hosted by Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar, Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao informed the secretary that the province is having difficulty in reaching out to their residents for the SAP because of the province’s terrain. Some are living in far-flung areas.

Cadiao said for now residents enjoy the assistance provided by their barangays and municipal and provincial governments.

Nonetheless, the challenge has been brought to the attention of the DSWD regional director for Western Visayas Evelyn Macapobre, she added.

“She is getting in touch with all of us, the mayors are actively in constant communication with our barangay officials. Pag may mga ganyang national assistance Secretary Andanar, we solely depend on the decision and feed-backing of the barangay officials because they know the dynamics of their barangays,” she said.

Cadiao added “they trust” that those who will be given are those in need of assistance. Source: Philippines News Agency