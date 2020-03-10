Over 900 drugstores in Region 8 set for new medicine price cap

Over 900 pharmacies in Eastern Visayas are expected to impose the new standard prices of some 87 expensive medicines, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday.

“The ceiling prices of these medicines, at the point of wholesale and retail, will be imposed both in public and private drug outlets starting May 17,” Minerva Molon, DOH regional director said on Monday.

This includes chain and independent drugstores, hospital pharmacies, health maintenance organizations, among others, she added.

The new prescribed prices of medicines addressing leading diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic lung diseases, and major cancers are stipulated under the Executive Order 104 on maximum drug retail price (MDRP) signed last February 17.

DOH Region 8 national drug policy officer Angela Bolos, in a separate interview, said copies of the expanded scope of MDRP have been distributed through the Drugstore Association of the Philippines and Philippine Pharmacist Association chapters in Eastern Visayas.

She clarified that existing stocks of listed medicines will be allowed for disposal on the prevailing prices. However, prices will be strictly imposed on the effectivity date regardless of the status of the existing stocks.

“We are closely working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for the implementation of the new executive order,” Bolos said. The DOH will also deploy pharmacists to conduct price monitoring and inspection of drugstores.

The DOH said the new price matrix will also be placed prominently in each drug outlet, which is still subject to special discounts for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

“We ensure the effective implementation and dissemination of guidelines to stakeholders. Violations of the price caps will be dealt with in accordance with the Cheaper Medicines Act and other relevant laws,” Molon said.

A total of 122 medicines have been considered for inclusion in the EO. The DOH, FDA, and DTI are still reviewing and finalizing the price reduction of the remaining 35 drugs.

Source: Philippines News Agency