﻿Over 80 persons arrested in anti-cockfighting raids in Region 8

At least 80 persons have been arrested in an intensified drive Sunday against cockfighting operations, one of the prohibited activities for areas under Alert Level 3, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Monday.

One of the most notable raid is in Dagami, Leyte where 52 men were arrested in a cockfighting arena in the town’s Casamada East village, said Col. Ma. Bella Rentuaya, spokesperson of the PNP regional office in a phone interview Monday.

Police also launched raids in different parts of the region, leading to the arrest of eight violators in Ormoc City in Leyte; seven in Hinunangan, Southern Leyte; four each in Anahawan in Southern Leyte, Isabel in Leyte, and Sogod in Southern Leyte; three in Laoang, Northern Samar; two in Arteche in Eastern Samar; and one each in Borongan City and Guiuan town both in Eastern Samar.

Operatives recovered several live and dead cocks, gaffs, bet money, and other cockfighting paraphernalia.

Rentuaya said they are consistent in running against illegal activities even during the pandemic.

“The successful arrest of these gambling operators in the region is a by-product of our strict enforcement of the law amidst the implementation of Alert Level 3 in the entire Eastern Visayas,” Rentuaya said in a phone interview.

The provinces of Leyte, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Northern Samar have been under Alert Level 3 since February 1 until February 15.

