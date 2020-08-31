Over 700 posts available in upcoming CSC online career fair

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) will be holding a five-day government online career fair as part of its celebration of the 120th of Philippine Civil Service anniversary.

During the Laging Handa public briefing on Monday aired over PTV4, CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada said the online job fair will run from Sept. 14 to 18.

“Good news po sa mga naghahanap ng trabaho (this is good news to those looking for a job), we have more or less 729 job vacancies involving 76 government agencies,” Lizada said.

Lizada urged government agencies with vacancies to participate as the commission extended the deadline for the government agencies to register and enroll until September 10.

She said the initiative is in partnership with jobstreet.com.

“Just go to jobstreet.com, the process is explained there. Hopefully, we will be able to give more jobs for those who are looking,” She said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Other activities and programs are lined up for the month-long celebration of the 120th of Philippine Civil Service anniversary, which includes forums, awarding of the winners for its Online Photography Contest on September 15.

In the last week of September which is dubbed as the “Linggo ng Pasasalamat” (week of gratitude), CSC will give commendations for services done in times of calamity.

Government employees and officials may also avail of special treats and discounts at different CSC partner stores.

Details will be posted on the CSC website.

Source: Philippines News Agency