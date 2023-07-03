Over 7.6K tourism workers in C. Luzon learn ‘service excellence’

The Department of Tourism (DOT) in Region 3 (Central Luzon) has trained some 7,641 tourism workers on the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) since the program was launched in February this year. DOT-3 Regional Director Richard Daenos said on Monday the latest figures surpassed their initial 6,250 targets regionwide in the pursuit of capacitating more industry workers. 'The DOT Region III reaches another important milestone as over 7,600 tourism stakeholders in participating cities and municipalities from the region's seven provinces embraced the FBSE program,' Daenos said in a statement. The FBSE training aims to capacitate the tourism workforce to provide services of globally competitive standards to tourists and visitors. 'Beyond the numbers, we are proud to witness how the FBSE program has helped transform our tourism stakeholders exemplifying Filipino core values. As we endeavor to bring out the good and positive values in every tourism stakeholder, we hope to see more of our FBSE graduates champion service excellence in the industry,' he said. Daenos thanked the DOT-3's partners, the Provincial Tourism Offices, for their efforts to campaign for the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence which has been instrumental in attaining the region's newest goal. 'The beauty of our destinations coupled with the genuine hospitality of our people add more reasons for tourists to visit, come back, and fall in love with our country,' he added. The DOT-3 has been conducting the FBSE training for the tourism front-liners in the region as part of its continuous efforts to strengthen the overall tourism experience in the region branded by Filipino hospitality.

Source: Philippines News Agency