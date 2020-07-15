Over 6K rooms in W. Visayas available for tourists

The Department of Tourism gave the go-signal for 6,072 rooms in accommodation establishments (AEs) across Western Visayas (Region 6) to operate as of Wednesday.

“These AEs are authorized to proceed with limited operation during the enforcement of the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ),” the DOT-6 said in its Facebook post.

These rooms are available in establishments in each of the six provinces, two highly-urbanized cities, and Boracay Island, which have been issued certificates of authority to operate (CAOs) provisional certificates of authority to operate (PCAOs).

Some 295 hotels, pensions, and inns in the region have the authority to operate, including 114 with CAOs and 181 with PCAOs.

In Negros Occidental, 453 rooms are available; Iloilo Province, 171; Capiz, 200; Antique, 128; Aklan, 374; Guimaras, 190; Bacolod City, 601; Iloilo City, 1,754; and Boracay Island, 2,201.

Based on the list released by the DOT-6, Negros Occidental has two establishments issued with CAOs and 38 with PCAOs while in Bacolod City, only one has CAO and 22 have PCAOs.

CAOs were issued to three establishments in Iloilo City; 17 in Capiz; 90 in Boracay Island, and Aklan, one.

PCAOs were also granted to 45 establishments in Iloilo City; 20 in Iloilo Province; 16 in Antique; 20 in Aklan; three in Boracay Island; and 17 in Guimaras.

Western Visayas is currently under MGCQ as part of the continued precaution to contain the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

According to the DOT and the Tourism Congress of the Philippines (TCP), all AEs must secure a DOT certificate of authority to operate before the resumption of operations under MGCQ.

“DOT-accredited AEs need only to submit to the DOT regional office with jurisdiction over their area the letter of intent to operate, while non-DOT-accredited AEs will need to apply for accreditation to ensure compliance with requirements,” the DOT and TCP said in a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

