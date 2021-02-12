Over 600 Cebu town market vendors get aid

A total of 618 market vendors in this northern town of Cebu province received relief assistance from the office of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go early this week.

A statement from Go’s office on Thursday said the market vendors received meals, food packs, masks, face shields, and vitamins in a distribution activity held at the Pitogo Gym here on Monday.

“Alam ko na kayong mga market vendors, hirap kayo sa inyong pagtitinda dahil sa pandemya. Kaya naman patuloy na umiikot ang aking staff para magbigay ng tulong sa inyo (I know the hardships of market vendors in selling merchandise because of the pandemic. My staff are continuously seeing you to give assistance),” Go told the recipients in a video call.

Juana Casinillo, one of the beneficiaries who sells seafood in Consolacion, thanked Go and President Rodrigo Duterte for the assistance.

She said sales have been low seen the pandemic started but they persevered in selling their stuff to meet their daily needs.

“Salamat kay Tatay Digong at Kuya Bong Go dahil sa ibinigay na tulong sa amin (Thanks to Tatay Digong and Kuya Bong Go for helping us),” she added.

The distribution team ensured the observance of health and safety protocols while conducting the relief efforts to avoid further spread of Covid-19.

“Let’s follow government protocols. Let’s maintain social distancing, wash our hands, when it’s not necessary, let’s not go out of our homes,” Go said in Filipino.

The senator also gave out pairs of shoes to some beneficiaries. There were also a selected few who received bicycles that they could use to commute to work as public transportation remains limited.

Meanwhile, Go assured the vendors that once a safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19 is available in the country, he and the President will prioritize the poor and the vulnerable in the inoculation.

Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, also offered assistance to those who needed major medical operations.

He urged those suffering from medical conditions to seek assistance from the Malasakit Centers at the Talisay City District Hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, Lapu-Lapu District Hospital, and Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Talisay, Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue City, respectively.

In his video call, Go also thanked the local government officials of Consolacion headed by Mayor Joannes Alegado for their continuing service to their constituents.