﻿Over 6.7K immunocompromised receive 2nd booster shots

Some 6,702 eligible immunocompromised individuals have received their fourth Covid-19 dose or the second booster shot during the first-week rollout, the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) reported on Saturday.

Overall, NVOC chairperson and Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said 146.7 million doses have been administered nationwide.

Of the total, 67.8 million Filipinos have complete primary series of Covid-19 jabs but only 13.2 million of them have first booster shots.

Cabotaje said the recommendation of the Health Technology Assessment Council for the administration of the second booster shots to other priority groups is still under study.

“If they already have sufficient data to come up with the recommendation, that’s the time they will issue a recommendation for the other groups so let’s just wait for it,” Cabotaje said, partly in Filipino, at a virtual public briefing.

She said the Philippines has enough vaccine supplies should health experts expand the second booster shots to the general public because the booster vaccination drive is not as well-received.

The NVOC is likewise studying whether to set up vaccination sites in polling precincts on election day.