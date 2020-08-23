Over 5K ARBs to benefit from Zambo’s P32.4-M farm-to-market road

A PHP32.4-M worth of farm-to-market road (FMR) is expected to boost the economic lives of 5,573 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) as the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) recently turned over the completed FMR to the municipal government units of Godod in this province.

DAR Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Director, lawyer Ramon E. Madroñal, said the turned-over road project covers 5.28 kilometers between two adjoining barangays of Poblacion and Baluno.

“The FMR would directly benefit 1,653 ARBs from Brgy. Poblacion and 3,920 ARBs from Brgy. Baluno as they would now have an efficient road access to transport their goods to various markets and trading centers thus pave the way to improve their productivity and eventually uplift the quality of their lives,” Madroñal said.

He added that aside from providing them access to transport their agricultural goods to the market, DAR would also support the establishment of agri-business enterprises by promoting linkages between and among the agrarian reform communities of the two barangays.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer (PARPO) II Arturo N. Soria said the event was undertaken through Project ConVERGE, which is a joint-project funded by the Government of the Philippines (GOP) and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) with DAR as the lead implementing agency.

Madroñal, who led the turn-over event, was joined by Assistant Regional Director Agnes Y. Maata, PARPO II Soria, Godod Mayor Abel M. Matildo, and Godod Vice Mayor Ferdinand J. Caboverde in handing over the project to the officials of the two recipient barangays.

Matildo expressed his gratitude to the DAR saying that the project would greatly benefit the farmers and will have a positive impact on their municipality.

The event was also attended by Project ConVERGE Rural Infrastructure Specialist Engr. Joseph Labang, Chief Agrarian Reform Program Officer (CARPO) Florinda S. Depamaylo, CARPO Engr. Alfonso A. Tan, and other DAR Zambo del Norte provincial and municipal staff.

Source: Philippines News Agency