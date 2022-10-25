Over 500 vacancies available at BOC’s 1-day job fair

As part of its social responsibility program, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) will hold a job fair this week at its office in Manila.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the bureau said it will hold the fair on Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Manila South Harbor in Port Area.

It noted that the jobs numbering over 500 that will be offered during the event are only for local employment.

Among them are store supervisor/management trainee, field service engineer, sales representative/account coordinator, customer service associate, billing staff and work comptroller staff.

Other vacancies are service crew/cashier, kitchen helper/utility, laborer, welder/mason/carpenter/electrician, and courier rider, among others.

The event is in coordination with the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) – City of Manila, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Applicants are advised to bring their updated resume or curriculum vitae and come in semi-formal attire.

They may view the list of participating companies and other vacant positions, at the official Facebook page of the Public Employment Service Office – City of Manila at:

Source: Philippines News Agency