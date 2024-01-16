Over 4K ‘Tsuper Iskolar’ grads find employment

MANILA: Since the 'Tsuper Iskolar' (Scholar Driver) program launched in 2019, nearly 4,500 graduates either got employed or started a business venture, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) reported on Tuesday. The program provides scholarships and livelihood training to drivers, especially those affected by the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization. Drivers' beneficiaries and their families also take up free skills training, skills assessment, and entrepreneurship training. Data from TESDA showed 23,485 have so far enrolled in the program and 22,308 of them have graduated. At least 17,651 were certified and 4,397 either got employed or were able to start a business. "Hinihikayat po namin ang ating mga kababayang tsuper na apektado ng PUV modernization program na mag-avail ng libreng training at assessment sa TESDA sa ilalim ng Tsuper Iskolar Program. Ang mga skills training na makukuha nila sa TESDA ay maaari nilang magamit sa kanilang paghahanap ng panibagong pagkakakita an o pangkabuhayan (We encourage our drivers affected by the PUV modernization program to avail of TESDA's training and assessment under the Tsuper Iskolar Program. They could use the skills training they could get to find other sources of livelihood)," TESDA Director General Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu told the Philippine News Agency. The most popular courses under the program are Driving, Bread and Pastry, Production, Hilot (Wellness Massage), Electrical Installation and Maintenance, Tile Setting, Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Masonry, Cookery, and Driving (Passenger Bus/Straight Truck). The duration of the courses varies from five to 40 days. Aside from free training, assessment and certification, 'Tsuper Iskolar' enrollees are also entitled to a PHP350 daily allowance for a maximum of 35 days. Mangudadatu said their data included only those who have availed of the training using the fund that the Department of Transportation provided for the program. "It is possible that t here are other drivers and their dependents who were provided with skills training under our regular training and scholarship programs," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency