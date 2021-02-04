Over 458K kids in Region 8 eyed for measles, polio vax

The Department of Health (DOH) is eyeing to give measles and oral polio vaccines to 458,763 children in Eastern Visayas in its month-long drive.

In the past two days, the immunization has covered 45,502 children, 9.92 percent target population of children from nine to 59 months.

“Our call to parents is to immunize their children for measles and polio to prevent the possibility of outbreaks in the future. We are trying our best to reach out to all target populations in partnership with local government units,” Elaine Villarosa, DOH Eastern Visayas national immunization program manager said in a press briefing Wednesday.

Of the 458,763 target children in the region, 17,775 are in Biliran, 49,109 in Eastern Samar, 198,369 in Leyte, 21,682 in Ormoc City, 24, 414 in Tacloban City, 71,247 in Northern Samar, 84,118 in Samar, 19,815 in Calbayog City, 38,143 in Southern Leyte, and 7,739 in Maasin City.

Eastern Visayas is part of the second phase of the nationwide campaign including the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas.

The first phase covered some provinces in Luzon and Mindanao.

As part of its strategies to avoid overcrowding and ensure that health protocols against Covid-19 are properly observed, the DOH conducts the activity from Feb. 1 to 28 in fixed and temporary vaccination posts.

Identified fixed posts in the region are health centers, while the temporary posts manned by mobile vaccination teams would be opened in school grounds, community centers, basketball courts, and other open spaces.

The DOH also assured the public that the vaccines used in the government’s immunization campaign against measles-rubella and polio are safe and effective.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. It is characterized by high-grade fever, rashes, cough, sore eyes, runny nose and can lead to complications such as pneumonia, blindness, severe diarrhea, swelling of the brain, and even death.

Polio, on the other hand, is a potentially debilitating disease that causes fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, and can eventually lead to lifelong paralysis.

The DOH said there is no specific treatment for both measles and polio, and the only reliable protection is through vaccination.