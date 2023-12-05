Over 4,000 Overseas Jobs Available at Cebu City Job Fair on December 8

Cebu City – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is set to host a job fair in Cebu City on Friday, offering over 4,000 overseas job opportunities. Lawyer Karl Frederick Arriola, DMW OIC regional director, announced that the job fair will feature positions including nurses, teachers, accountants, waiters, waitresses, managers, technicians, electricians, painters, caregivers, welders, farmers, and laborers. The event will commence at 9 a.m. at The Atrium of Robinsons Galleria.

According to Philippines News Agency, Ten overseas recruitment agencies will participate, offering 4,362 vacancies for skilled and professional workers in countries like Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and other European and Asian nations. Arriola urged job seekers to be vigilant against illegal recruiters and advised verifying the legitimacy of recruitment agencies through the Department of Migrant Workers' website. Applicants are encouraged to come prepared with essential pre-employment documents, including resumes, passports, certificates of employment, training certificates, professional licenses, and educational qualifications.