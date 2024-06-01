OVER 400 YEARS OLD, MASJID RAJA IN KG CHEPOR, LENGGONG, AN INVALUABLE HERITAGE

LENGGONG, The implicit meaning and elements of the Malay archipelago architecture at 'Masjid Raja' (King's Mosque) in Kampung Chepor, here, are not only unique but also considered an invaluable heritage that must continue to be preserved for future generations. Historian Lukhman Mahmud, 63, said that the 484-year-old historical treasure was built with the support of four golden cengal wood pillars that played an integral role in strengthening the overall structure of the mosque. 'This mosque is influenced by Malay architecture from Pattani, Sumatra, Palembang, Riau, Minangkabau, Deli, and Langkap. Interestingly, these four golden cengal wood pillars are symbolised as Islam being represented by the four 'madhhabs' or sects, namely Hanafi, Hanbali, Maliki, and Shafi'i. 'Meanwhile, the 'nasi lemak'-shaped dome at the top of these four pillars symbolises the Prophet Muhammad. This tells us that the four pillars, symbolised as the four madhhabs, are upholding Prophet Muhammad (the dome),' he said when met by B ernama in Kampung Chepor here. Lukhman, a former administrative officer at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), said the original structure of the mosque was also roofed with sago palm leaves and its walls were made of woven bamboo, with its upper framework supported by various types of wood, including merbau and kemuning. Lukhman said these types of wood were also used in other structural components such as beams, pillars, and various other accessories found in the mosque building. "The selection of this types of wood is also very important because they do not rot easily and are not easy for termites to eat," he said. He said the uniqueness of the mosque also lied in its foundation, which is made from a combination of clay and volcanic ash from the Toba eruption around 75,000 years ago. 'The volcanic ash is different from regular ash as it helps harden the clay foundation. Back then, anyone visiting the mosque would bring their own woven mats to pray on. "Global Geopark Network (GGN) vice preside nt Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Ibrahim Komoo during his previous visit here also confirmed that the mosque's foundation is made from Toba volcanic ash," he said. Discussing the history of the mosque's construction, Lukhman said the work began in 1539 under the decree of Sultan Mudzaffar Shah I, the Sultan of Perak at the time, and took three years to complete. 'The decree not only included the construction of this mosque but those in the entire state, including the Hulu Perak district, administered by Tun Saban and Tun Puteh, the children of Melaka Bendahara, Tun Perak. 'As a result, the two siblings chose to build the mosque in Kampung Chepor. The construction was also aided by Tun Saban's followers, mostly from Pattani, and the villagers,' he said. He said the mosque could accommodate 100 worshippers at a time, mainly consisting of residents from Kampung Chepor, Kampung Luat, Kampung Beng, Kampung Bukit Sapi, and Kampung Labit. 'All individuals coming to pray there would be located in the north and east ver andas, which were the main areas for worshippers at that time,' he said. Besides serving as a place of worship, Lukhman said the mosque also functioned as a gathering point for the community to listen to royal decrees. 'This means the mosque acted as a central hub for residents to receive information from the Sultan. 'It is understood that Sultan Mudzaffar frequently visited the mosque and the area to picnic and interact with the villagers,' he said. In a related development, he emphasised the need for continuous preservation of the mosque and urged authorities to maintain its aesthetic values. 'We need those who wish to manage the mosque to have both authority and funding. These two aspects are crucial to ensuring its preservation and attracting visitors. "I hope this mosque can be improved with basic facilities such as toilets, lounges in the mosque compound and the surrounding landscape given a fresher touch so that it can be seen as one of the main tourism products in the district," he said. Sourc e: BERNAMA News Agency