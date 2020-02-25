Over 400 Pinoys expected home from Covid hit cruise ship in Japan

Over 400 Filipino nationals from the MV Diamond Princess are expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said as two flights bringing them home left Manila for Haneda Airport on the same day.

The first chartered plane departed from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at around 10:30 a.m. en route to Haneda Airport while the second one left at about 12:20 p.m.

"Both flights will be bringing home a total of over 400 Filipinos from Haneda Airport tonight," the DFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officials from the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the Department of Health are at the Yokohama Port for the disembarkation of over 400 Filipino crew members aboard the ship.

DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said the number of Filipinos infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) from the cruise ship spiked to 80.

"Per Tokyo (Philippine Embassy), 80 Filipinos from the Diamond Princess Cruise have so far tested positive for Covid 19," he said.

Meanwhile, at least 10 have recovered from the disease and have since been discharged from hospitals around Tokyo.

"(The) remaining Filipino crew for repatriation today have all tested negative," Dulay said.

