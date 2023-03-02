Over 3K Guimarasnons avail of emergency employment

ILOILO CITY: A total of 3,950 informal workers from the province of Guimaras have been eligible for emergency employment under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The recipients were from the 96 barangays in the five municipalities of the province who were chosen by DOLE’s accredited co-partner, said DOLE Regional Office 6 Information Officer John Mandario on Thursday.

“They are mostly unemployed, displaced and disadvantaged workers from the informal sector and senior citizens,” he said in an interview.

The workers are tasked to do road cleaning, de-clogging of drainage/canal, community clean-up, and beautification of tourist activity area, disinfection and sanitation of their community.

A flagship program of DOLE, TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers.

“Regional Director Atty. Sixto T. Rodriguez, Jr. underscored the urgency of providing employment to the vulnerable sector to help uplift their living economic condition. The regional office through its provincial offices is fast tracking the program implementation to reach the farthest barangays and the widest range of beneficiaries,” Mandario said.

The workers will be receiving PHP4,500 wage each for the 10-day service that they render starting March 1 until March 14, 2023.

They will also be provided with personal protective equipment and group personal insurance from the Government Service Insurance System.

Rodriguez turned over the PHP18.045 million check to the provincial government for their wages in a simple turnover ceremony on Monday.

The check was received by Guimaras Lone District Representative Ma. Lucille Nava and Guimaras Governor JC Rahman Nava.

