Over 3K ECQ violators recorded in Caraga: PNP

The Police Regional Office in Caraga Region (PRO-13) said the number of violators of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in various provinces in the region has reached over 3,000.

In a statement Tuesday, PRO-13 lamented the continued rise in the number of violators despite the appeals made by the police stations in the area for the people to stay home to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The record of the number of violators has reached 3,184 from the period of March 17 to May 1, 2020,” said Brig. Gen. Joselito Esquivel Jr., director of PRO-13, in a statement.

Of the total number, Esquivel said 2,492 residents in different areas in the region were curfew violators; 2,251 were released after undergoing counseling; 104 were fined, and 137 were arrested for violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, or the Assault upon and Resistance and Disobedience to Persons in Authority and their Agents.

“Again, we are reminding the public to adhere to the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the existing laws and ordinances as we work together against the Covid-19 pandemic,” Esquivel said.

A total of 640 persons were also nabbed for violating the provisions of Republic Act No. 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

Another 52 hoarders and profiteers are now facing charges for violation of the provisions of Republic Act No. 7581 or the Price Act, as amended by Republic Act 10623 and Republic Act 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

They were also charged with violation of Article 14 of the Revised Penal Code, the Department of Trade and Industry Memorandum Circular No.20-07 on Anti-Hoarding and Anti-Panic Buying, and Proclamation No. 922 of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Source: Philippines News Agency