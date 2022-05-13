﻿Over 3K BEIs, poll clerks in Antique to get pay

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will release as early as next week the payroll for 3,020 teachers and 562 non-teaching staff who served as Board of Elections Inspectors (BEIs) and poll clerks, respectively during the May 9 elections.

“Our election officers will be informing the teachers and non-teaching staff once we finish processing their payroll so that they could immediately get their honorarium from their respective municipal Comelec offices,” Antique Provincial Election Supervisor Wil Arceño said in an interview on Friday.

BEI chairpersons will receive PHP9,000 while poll clerks will get PHP8,000 in cash.

Arceño, thanking the Schools Division Office of Antique, said all those who served did a good job resulting in the smooth election process.

The Comelec supervisor also thanked the Philippine National Police, Philippine Army, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO and the other national government agencies that assisted in the conduct of the election.

A high turnout of 87.17 percent or 338,242 voters of the 387,998 registered voters was recorded in Antique.

Source: Philippines News Agency