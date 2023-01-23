Over 33K flood-hit families get food packs in E. Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY: At least 33,117 family food packs (FFPs) have been distributed to families in Eastern Visayas heavily affected by recent flooding, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Monday.

DSWD regional information officer Jonalyndie Chua said in a phone interview, PHP21.28 million worth of FFPs were delivered in this city 32 towns in the provinces of Northern Samar, Leyte, Samar, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, and Biliran hit by the weather disturbance.

Recipient families are from the towns of Catubig, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Pambujan, San Roque, Las Navas, Catarman, Lope de Vega and Silvino Lobos in Northern Samar province; Matuguinao, Gandara and Basey in Samar; and Silago, Sogod and Bontoc in Southern Leyte province.

The agency also released food packs to the towns of Cabucgayan, Kawayan and Naval in Biliran; Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, Dolores, Can-avid, Hernani and Mercedes in Eastern Samar; San Miguel, Babatngon, Santa Fe, Tanauan, Alangalang and Mahaplag in Leyte.

“Since the first week of January, we release food packs almost every day. The relief items are augmentation support to local governments affected by heavy flooding due to low pressure area,” Chua told PNA.

Each FFP, costing PHP500, contains six kilograms of rice, four cans of corned beef, two cans of tuna flakes, two cans of sardines, five sachets of coffee, and five sachets of energy drink.

Under the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, the local governments are the first responders, and the DSWD is tasked to augment the response efforts after disasters.

The DSWD has been coordinating with other members of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to fast-track the distribution of assistance.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Navy has shipped 45 tons of relief goods to Ormoc City for distribution to families who were severely hit by flash floods in Eastern Visayas municipalities.

Lt. Michael John Savillo, public affairs officer of the Naval Forces Central (Navforcen), said the 5,000 boxes of family food packs (FFP) were ferried by the BRP Batak (Landing Craft 299) from the Naval Base Rafael Ramos in Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City to Leyte.

He said the FFPs were intended for the families who were living in the areas of Basey, Calbayog City, Gandara, Jipapad, San Jorge and San Miguel of Samar province; Santa Fe in Leyte; and Catubig in Northern Samar.

The food packs were handed over to the DSWD.

At least 800,000 individuals were affected by the recent weather disturbance in the region

Source: Philippines News Agency