Over 3.3M benefit from DSWD’s livelihood program since 2011

MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has assisted over 3.3 million beneficiaries through its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) since its implementation in 2011. SLP officer-in-charge Florentino Loyola Sr. said the program is on the right track in helping more families and individuals with source of income through the provision of capital seed fund for microenterprises and employment assistance. 'Ang SLP ay isang capability building program na naglalayong iangat ang socio-economic conditions ng ating mga kababayan lalo na 'yong mga vulnerable at marginalized sector (The SLP is a capability building program that aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of our countrymen, especially those in the vulnerable and marginalized sector),' he said during the DSWD's weekly media forum. Aside from the regular program, Loyola said, the SLP has also been responding to different incidents in the country such as the Marawi siege, Boracay closure, and the imposition of rice price caps in 2023. He said the SLP is being implemented through a two-track program with the first track, the Microenterprise Development Track (MDT), supporting micro enterprises in becoming organizationally and economically viable; and the second track, the Employment Facilitation Track (EFT), assisting participants to access appropriate employment opportunities. Beneficiaries of the first track should be at least 16 years old, while those for the second track should be at least 18 years old. Those qualified under the MDT are given PHP15,000 each as capital assistance but for those who are members of an association, they are given PHP20,000 each. Under the EFT, first time job seekers are given PHP5,000 which they can use to prepare their requirements, and cover transportation and other expenses. Interested applicants may approach the city or municipal coordinators in their localities on how to go about the application process for SLP. Loyola said SLP applicants must be on the Listahanan database or a beneficiary o f Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program. Source: Philippines News Agency