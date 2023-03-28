Over 2M passengers expected in CAAP airports in April

As travel surge is expected during the Holy Week, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Tuesday said over 2 million passengers are expected in all 42 commercial airports it operates this April. "CAAP's 42 commercial airports, including our personnel, are ready to provide service to our passengers during the holiday rush," CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said in a public briefing. He said CAAP airports had 1,715,720 passengers in April 2022. The figure is expected to hit over 2 million this year and is projected to increase by 7 to 10 percent annually as travel restrictions continue to ease. Apolonio said personnel have been augmented and coordination with airlines were done to ask them to deploy more personnel at the check-in counters. Malasakit Help Desks will be placed at the CAAP airports to attend to the passengers' concerns and inquiries. According to CAAP, the airports it operates will be on heightened alert from April 2 to 10. Regular coordination is being conducted with the Office for Transportation Security and the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group so it could also augment its manpower. Meanwhile, Apolonio urged passengers to check in for their flights at least two to three hours ahead of schedule to avoid inconvenience.

Source: Philippines News Agency