Over 2K policemen to secure Iloilo’s Dinagyang 2020

More than 2, 200 policemen will be deployed to provide order and security for Dinagyang Festival, the head of the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) said on Thursday.

In an interview, ICPO director Col. Martin Defensor, said the police will be tasked to deter criminality, manage traffic, and conduct investigations during the highlights of the festival on January 25 and 26.

The police force is composed of 647 organic ICPO personnel and the augmentation from the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6).

Aside from the police, Defensor bared there will be an added force from other volunteers to secure the festivity.

The volunteer against crime, a non-government organization, has committed to help us implement city ordinances like the anti-smoking, anti-littering, anti-vaping, among others. They will also help us lookout for suspicious personalities and unattended backpacks or deadly weapons, he said.

The cooperation of the public to law enforcers remains as one of the major challenges the police will be facing, Defensor said. The job will be easy because we are oriented with our work and the personnel know their specific tasks. However, when the public will not cooperate, the work might be a little hard for us, he said.

Defensor added the banned items in activity areas which include deadly weapons, firearms, bladed weapons, pointed objects, drugs, alcohol, and cigarette will be confiscated.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) has also set up checkpoint operations to intercept contraband and deter movements of criminals.

Col. Roland Vilela, IPPO director, in a statement, said campaigns against loose guns, running after wanted criminals, and anti-illegal drugs operations will be intensified.

We support the goal of a zero major crime incident during Dinagyang Festival and establishing strong security at the boundaries of Iloilo province and city is pivotal for the purpose, Vilela said.

