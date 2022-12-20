Over 2K LGU workers in Sorsogon to get SRI, rice assistance

LEGAZPI CITY: Christmas will be merrier for around 2,290 workers of the provincial government of Sorsogon as they will receive an additional incentive and rice assistance, the Sorsogon provincial information office said.

It said Governor Jose Edwin Hamor also made the announcement before the permanent, job order and casual employees in the capitol on Tuesday morning.

Salvador Mendoza, provincial information officer, said there are 1,225 job order and casual employees and 1,065 permanent workers who are qualified for the additional incentives and assistance.

“Ngayong linggo ay makakatangap ang lahat ng regular na empleyado ng pamahalaang panlalawigan ng additional na PHP20,000 na bonus at rice assistance na 25 kilos alinsunod sa kautusang inilabas ng Malacañang (This week, all regular employees of the provincial government will receive an additional PHP20,000 bonus and rice assistance of 25 kilos in accordance with the order issued by Malacañang. The payout of the service recognition incentive (SRI) and the additional rice asssistance will be on Thursday,” he said in a text message.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued administrative orders granting a Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) for employees of the executive department, as well as a one-time rice allowance for all government personnel for this year.

The SRI will be given at a uniform rate not exceeding PHP20,000.

Source: Philippines News Agency