Over 2K law-breakers in C. Luzon nabbed in January

More than 2,000 residents in Central Luzon who have committed various offenses were arrested in the month-long simultaneous anti-criminality law enforcement operations in the region in January.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, regional director of the Police Regional Office-3 (PRO-3), in a live-streamed press conference at Camp Conrado Yap in Iba, Zambales on Wednesday, said of the 2,089 arrested law-breakers, 880 were held for illegal drugs, and 1,209 for violation of other special laws and local ordinances.

De Leon also said of the arrested individuals, 694 came from Pampanga; 494 from Bulacan; 324 from Tarlac; 187 from Nueva Ecija; 156 from Bataan; 93 from Angeles City; 72 from Olongapo City; 55 from Zambales; and 14 from Aurora.

He also said authorities seized a total of 247 assorted firearms, 2,393 sachets of shabu weighing 1,135.35 grams with an estimated value of PHP7.7 million, a plastic pack of shabu, 21 bricks, and 121 sachets of marijuana amounting to over PHP3 million.

He added that a total of PHP239,805 cash bets were also confiscated during illegal gambling operations.

Meanwhile, de Leon said 31 former officers and members of communist terrorist groups (CTGs) have surrendered to Philippine National Police and local government authorities in Central Luzon.

He said the operations are in line with the marching order of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas to intensify the anti-criminality and anti-insurgency efforts.

“These recent accomplishments, particularly in the arrest of fugitives, people involved in illegal drugs, terrorism, and street crimes were the results of the strong support of all local chief executives in the anti-criminality and anti-insurgency campaigns of the PNP-PRO-3, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and members of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict,” he said.