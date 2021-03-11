Over 2K land titles distributed in northern Negros amid pandemic

The Department of Agrarian Reform Negros Occidental-I awarded and distributed certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) to 2,022 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the northern part of the province during the calendar year 2020.

The recipients received registered land titles for a total of 1,843.89 hectares covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), placing the DAR Negros Occidental-I in second place in terms of CLOA registration nationwide as announced during the 2020 Year-End Summative Assessment and 2021 Planning Conference held in Palo, Leyte recently.

In a statement on Wednesday, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Teresita Mabunay said they were able to live to the department’s vision despite the challenges brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Everyone in northern Negros Occidental has become even more inspired to serve the farmers in the province,” she added.

Mabunay said the DAR works on providing a just, safe and equitable society that upholds the rights of tillers to own, control, secure, cultivate and enhance their agricultural lands, and improve their quality of life.

For 2021, the DAR formulated operational strategies to sustain an effective and efficient delivery of its services to its farmer-beneficiaries and other stakeholders amid the pandemic.

Earlier, the DAR Negros Occidental-II reported that a total of 3,045 ARBs in the southern part of the province were installed and received CLOAs on various landholdings in 2020.

Of the number, 1,678 farmer-beneficiaries were installed on almost 2,000-hectare land while 1,367 ARBs were recipients of titles to 1,131.6588 hectares of agricultural lands during the same period.