Over 2K cops to ensure safe Yuletide season in Central Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in the different areas of Central Luzon as part of intensified anti-criminality measures to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration of the Yuletide season.

Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO-3), said on Monday he directed chiefs of police to enhance operations and boost police visibility on the streets to thwart would-be criminals from engaging in their nefarious activities during this time of the year.

Pasiwen said security inspections and police presence are strengthened in bus terminals, airports and areas of convergence such as malls and places of worship.

“Police Assistance Desks manned by our police personnel were put in place in full force to cover transport terminals, business and commercial establishments and places of worship not only to ensure public safety and order but also to provide public assistance,” he said in a statement.

Likewise, Pasiwen said motorist assistance hubs with route safety marshals were put in place in major thoroughfares and secondary roads in the region round the clock until Jan. 5, 2023.

“The extensive utilization of force multipliers such as volunteer groups, private security guards and government security forces as partners to enhance security coverage in the communities is also being undertaken by PRO-3,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pasiwen encouraged the public to support various police operations and to inform the police of any untoward incidents in their respective places.

He also reminded the public to refrain from using prohibited firecrackers for a safe celebration of the New Year

Source: Philippines News Agency