Over 27K in Ilocos region benefit from DOLE’s livelihood program

Some 27,781 marginalized workers in the Ilocos region benefited from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)'s Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) in 2019.

In a phone interview Wednesday, DOLE 1 regional director Nathaniel Lacambra said the projects under DILEEP last year were funded with a total of PHP138 million, which was given to marginalized workers for their self employment, or small businesses or starter kits.

Of the total program beneficiaries, he said 2,330 are farmers, minimum wage earners, self employed with insufficient income, youth, dependents of soldiers killed in action (KIA), rebel returnees, seasonal workers, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens.

An amount of PHP19 million was released for their livelihood projects, including the provision of farm implements, Negosyo sa Kariton, starter kits, food processing, mushroom production, swine fattening, carabao based enterprise, culinary services, production of chili products (enhancement), sari sari store, vegetables, and fruit vending, he added.

Meanwhile, the other 25,451 beneficiaries are displaced workers, marginalized workers with insufficient income, underemployed, youth, senior citizens, women, minimum wage earners, unpaid family workers, and seasonal workers.

They benefited from the project in the form of wages, personal protective equipment and social protection under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) or emergency employment program, which all amounted to about PHP120 million, Lacambra said.

All the beneficiaries, in return, worked in community projects such as coastal clean up, cleaning or clearing of barangay roads, de clogging of canals, cleaning of surroundings and dumpsites, repair and rehabilitation of public facilities, and flood mitigation, among others, he said.

The DILEEP is part of the national government's poverty reduction through the creation of sustainable enterprises, or the provision of emergency employment to marginalized workers

SOURCE : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY