Over 270 kilos of ‘hot meat’ seized in Tarlac City

The city government has confiscated uninspected frozen meat weighing a total of 271.93 kilograms at the Uptown Market here on Tuesday.

This was the result of the joint routine operation conducted by meat inspectors from the City Veterinary Office, in partnership with the Public Order and Safety Office and the City Meat Inspection Office to ensure that meat being sold at the market is safe for consumption.

Mayor Cristy Angeles said on Wednesday they want to ensure public health and safety by not allowing the selling of “botcha”, or double dead meat, at the market.

“Sa kabila ng paulit-ulit na paalala ng pamahalaang lungsod katuwang ang National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), namataan at kinumpiska ang 271.93 kilos ng hot meat at frozen meat (Despite repeated warnings by the city government and the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), there are some 271.93 kilos of hot meat and frozen meat that were found and confiscated),” Angeles said in a social media post.

The operating team saw that there were some vendors selling meat that is already spoiled, thus unsafe for human consumption. Others were found mixing fresh meat with the “botcha” to take advantage of unsuspecting customers.

The seized “hot meat” was burned and disposed of properly.

Meanwhile, the vendors found selling the spoiled meat will face charges in violation of Republic Act 9296 as amended by Republic Act 10536, or “The Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines.”

Last Sept. 2, some 952.15 kilos of hot meat were also confiscated at the City Uptown Market.

“The move is part of the city government’s efforts to keep the residents safe from products that were not properly inspected and lack proper clearance from the city’s abattoir,” Angeles said.

She urged consumers to be vigilant and to check the condition of the meat they are buying to ensure the safety of their families.

The mayor likewise advised the public to always look for the meat inspection certificates of the stall owners.

Source: Philippines News Agency