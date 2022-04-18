﻿Over 25K food packs sent to ‘Agaton’ victims in E. Visayas

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Eastern Visayas has released 25,548 family food packs (FFPs) as an initial assistance to victims of Tropical Depression Agaton.

DSWD regional information officer Joshua Kempis said on Monday that as of Sunday night, 3,600 food packs were released in Guiuan, Eastern Samar; 12,000 in Abuyog, 4,823 in Mahaplag, 2,000 in Baybay City, 1,800 in Inopacan, and 1,325 in Javier town, all in Leyte province.

“We have been delivering the food packs to local government units and they took charge of the distribution. About 1,500 to 2,000 FFPs are being produced daily for victims of Agaton,” Kempis said in a phone interview.

Each food pack for one family, costing PHP500, contains six kilograms of rice, four cans of corned beef, two cans of tuna flakes, two cans of sardines, five sachets of coffee, and five sachets of energy drink.

Under the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, the local governments are the first responders, and the DSWD is tasked to augment the response efforts after disasters.

Aside from government assistance, survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda in Leyte have been coming to assist landslide victims.

Among them are members of Central Liberation Eagles Club, a group of brotherhood in the region. Since last week, they have been distributing used clothing, hygiene kits, and food packs for both victims and the medical team in Abuyog town.

“A lot of people have been coming to help landslide victims and only a few noticed that our medical team needs help too,” said Aldin Surpria, president of Central Liberation Eagles Club.

Heavy rains dumped by Tropical Depression Agaton triggered landslides on April 10 in Baybay City, killing at least 116 people.

Two days later, the landslide wiped out a village in Abuyog town with 54 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency