﻿Over 250 poultry in MisOr test negative for bird flu

Some 269 chickens and ducks from different farms in Misamis Oriental province have tested negative for the Avian Influenza virus (bird flu), the provincial veterinary office (ProVet) said on Monday.

Dr. Benjamin Resma, the provincial veterinarian, said they began collecting blood samples from the poultry animals as a precautionary measure after the virus was reported in Pampanga last January.

In Mindanao, he said bird flu had entered Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat province last week.

He said the ProVet collected 29 samples of chickens and ducks from Alubijid town, and 30 samples each from the towns of Gitagum, Initao, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Naawan, Opol, and El Salvador City.

The samples came out negative after being tested in the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RADDL) of the Department of Agriculture – Northern Mindanao (DA-10).

“Mostly, the affected farms are the duck farms. Our team is also collecting blood samples (of chickens and ducks) from wetlands and ‘humayan’ (rice fields),” Resma said during the flag ceremony at the capitol.

The provincial government has assured continuous intensive border restrictions against bird flu in the province.

Resma said all of the entry points in the province have been restricted, especially the Laguindingan Airport in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental, where most of the egg supplies are being received.

On Saturday, he said the ProVet team also identified a bulk supply of eggs from Mexico, Pampanga that arrived in the airport, and the owner was advised to ship the supply back.

“The owner was asking for a favor considering the quantity and the cost of the egg supplies, but we told them that we have an ordinance to prohibit it as there is an outbreak,” Resma said.

Source: Philippines News Agency