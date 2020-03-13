Over 250 families to relocate for Antique river rehab

The 257 households considered as informal settlers will be relocated starting April to pave way for the completion of the Malandog River Rehabilitation and Development Project (MRRDP).

Eby Butiong, secretary of the Antique Provincial Government Housing Board, said in an interview Thursday that they have found a five-hectare relocation site in Barangay Mapatag here for the informal settlers living along Malandog River and its adjacent Barangay Maybato Sur.

“The Malandog River Rehabilitation and Development Project was supposed to be completed already in 2019 but because of the difficulty of looking for a relocation site the informal settlers could not be moved out, ” he said.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) had to approve the relocation site as to its safety that it was only last April 2019 that the area in Barangay Mapatag was identified out from the list of recommended areas.

Butiong added it was after the MGB’s approval of the area for relocation site that the Antique provincial government passed a Supplemental Budget in the amount of PHP6 million for the purchase of the site in November 2019.

“The relocation site in the amount of PHP6 million is the counterpart of the provincial government to the project,” he said.

He added that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), which is the major implementing agency, has allocated PHP45 million for the MRRDP.

“Aside that the project is intended to address the biodiversity problem in the area, it is also aimed to make Malandog into an eco-tourism destination in Antique,” Butiong said.

To recall DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu said that the Malandog River needed to be rehabilitated because of the human wastes that cause high coliform count.

The DENR constructed a 221.6 lineal meter slope protection starting last March 2018. “The slope protection is now 98 percent completed on the Malandog side,” Butiong said.

He said the boulevard on the Maybato side, however, has yet to be started. For the project to be completed, the informal settlers had to be moved out from the area.

Malandog in the country’s history is the first settlement site of our Malayan ancestors.

