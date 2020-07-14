Over 2,400 new virus cases reported in Southeast Asia

The number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asian countries increased to 193,234 on Monday, including 5,470 fatalities and 111,856 recoveries.

A total of 2,450 new cases and 115 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Indonesia, the worst-hit in the region, reported 1,282 new infections, bringing the total to 76,981. The country’s death toll climbed to 3,656 with 50 more fatalities, while recoveries increased by 1,051 to reach 36,689.

The Philippines reported 65 virus-related fatalities, raising the nationwide death toll to 1,599. The number of cases in the country increased by 836 to 57,006, while recoveries reached 20,371 with 4,325 additions over the past 24 hours.

Thailand reported three new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,220. The total number of recoveries in the country has reached 3,090, while the death toll stands at 58.

Singapore recorded 322 new infections, bringing the tally to 46,283, while death toll stands at 26. A majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign workers’ dormitories, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

In Malaysia, seven more cases pushed the total to 8,725.

The number of recoveries in the country reached 8,520 after one more patient was discharged from hospitals, while the death toll remained unchanged at 122.

Meanwhile, there have been no reports of new infections or fatalities in Myanmar, Brunei Darussalam, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Brunei Darussalam and Laos are the only Asean member countries that are currently coronavirus free with zero active cases

Source: Philippines News Agency