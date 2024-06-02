OVER 23,000 BOOK VOUCHERS REDEEMED BY STUDENTS VIA DELIMA APP – MOE

PUTRAJAYA, More than 23,000 book vouchers have been redeemed by students and pupils using the DELIMa (Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia) application to date according to the Ministry of Education (MOE). MOE said the valid period of redemption and use of book vouchers for pupils and students in educational institutions under MOE is from May 31 to Dec 31. "Therefore, pupils and students need not to worry about not having enough time to redeem their respective book vouchers and use them to get the best reading materials," MOE said in a statement here today. According to MOE, the book voucher initiative for pupils and students in all institutions under the ministry announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has received a very encouraging response since it first opened on May 31. MOE said the book voucher initiative can benefit all pupils and students in line with the government's desire to produce a knowledgeable, critical thinking and visionary generation. On May 30, the prime min ister announced giving RM50 and RM100 book vouchers to students including students in Year Four and above, secondary school students, students of higher education institutions and teacher education Institutes Source: BERNAMA News Agency