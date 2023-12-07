Over 21,000 Earthquake Victims in Surigao del Sur Receive Aid

Surigao del Sur – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 13 (Caraga) has extended assistance to at least 21,615 residents affected by the recent earthquake in Surigao del Sur.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a statement on Thursday, emphasized its close coordination with local government units to ensure efficient distribution of aid to as many earthquake-affected families as possible. On Wednesday, DSWD-13 distributed family food packs (FFPs) to residents in the towns of Bayabas, Cagwait, Barobo, Carrascal, and Cortes, with specific numbers of recipients in each town detailed.

The assistance continued on December 5, benefiting 6,127 affected residents in Hinatuan town. DSWD-13 plans to continue the distribution of FFPs and will also provide cash assistance through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation Program to families with destroyed or damaged houses. According to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), approximately 116,217 families from 237 barangays were directly impacted by the tremor. The PDRRMO reported significant damage to houses, estimated at PHP10.3 million, and the displacement of 20,977 families. The earthquake also resulted in two fatalities and 17 injuries.