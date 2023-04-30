OVER 20,000 GUESTS ATTEND SABAH GOVT AIDILFITRI OPEN HOUSE

More than 20,000 guests attended the Sabah’s government Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

Present at the event were Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni,

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as well as his wife Datuk Seri Julia Salag were also in attendance.

Juhar, Anwar and Hajiji and the state government’s leaders were seen spending time and getting acquainted with the guests at the open house.

Meanwhile, state Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, who is also the open house main committee chairman told reporters that 50 stalls serving various dishes such as rendang, kolupis (glutinous rice wrapped in leaves), buras (rice dumplings) and cookies were provided at the open house for the guests to choose from.

He said the four-hour event that began at 10 am received a good response from visitors of various backgrounds.

"The prime minister also congratulated the chief minister and the state government on their success in organising the Sabah State Open House.

“This year’s celebration is special as the event could be held openly compared to the previous year due to the pandemic,” he said.

The guests were also entertained by singer-cum-actress, Marsha Milan and Datuk Ramli Sarip as well as several local artists who performed Hari Raya songs.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency