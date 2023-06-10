OVER 2,000 PARTICIPATE IN GAWAI PARADE

More than 2,000 people, dressed in their traditional Dayak attire, participated in the Bentong Division-level Gawai Dayak parade here, this morning.

Thirty-six contingents marched a distance of 1.8 kilometres from the Betong Sports Complex to Dewan Panglima Rentap here.

Apart from the local community, the colourful parade was also joined by the people of all ages from Sabah and the states in the peninsula.

The event was launched by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency